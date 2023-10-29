Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 430,348 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 980.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 113,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $814,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 94,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 19.05%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

