Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $318,000 in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $15.74 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

