Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Clorox Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE CLX opened at $117.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.29 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

