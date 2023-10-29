6,294 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

