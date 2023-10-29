Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,715 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

