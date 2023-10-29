Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.