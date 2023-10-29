Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,893,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

