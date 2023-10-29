691 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $278.76 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

