Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, October 30th. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $721.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.54. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $26,510.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $26,510.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,933.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,457.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,729 shares of company stock worth $3,270,584. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

