777 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.