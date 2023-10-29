777 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

