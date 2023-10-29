Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $27,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

