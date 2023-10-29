462 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after buying an additional 1,814,125 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,997,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $48.27 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

