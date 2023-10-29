NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

NOV Stock Up 2.6 %

NOV stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,523,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after buying an additional 1,911,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

