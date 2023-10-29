Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,584 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $142.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.72. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $106.57 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

