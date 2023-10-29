Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.