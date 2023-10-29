Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.
Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
