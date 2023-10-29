237 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

