Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 4,375 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 76,783 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 70.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.