Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $198.96 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.20.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,066,000 after acquiring an additional 551,469 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 145,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.