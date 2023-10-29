Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 443.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,376,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,841,000 after acquiring an additional 165,420 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,629,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,224,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.