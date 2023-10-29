FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $215.95 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,329,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

