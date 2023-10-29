Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $186.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

