Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 54 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.30 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

