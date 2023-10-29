Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50 EPS.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 75.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

