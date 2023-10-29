Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50 EPS.
Bunge Stock Performance
BG stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge
Insider Activity at Bunge
In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 75.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bunge
Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bunge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.