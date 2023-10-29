Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

ALB stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.22 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.