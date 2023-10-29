Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 5,148 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,973,000. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,578,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 530,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 284,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 234,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.