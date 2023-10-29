Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

