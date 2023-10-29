Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

PM stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

