Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.24. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.01 and a 1 year high of C$12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.89 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$190.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3501695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
