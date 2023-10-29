Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.24. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.01 and a 1 year high of C$12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.89 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$190.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3501695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

