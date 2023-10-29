Jennison Associates LLC Buys 33,467 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $35,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

