EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,453 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.19% of EngageSmart worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. Truist Financial cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $436,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $66,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $147,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,620.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $428,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESMT opened at $22.68 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

