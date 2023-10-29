Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $38,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.48.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.