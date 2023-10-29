Jennison Associates LLC Sells 92,951 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,951 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $43,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

