Jennison Associates LLC Has $39.25 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,373 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,433 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of R1 RCM worth $39,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,788,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $125,250,000 after buying an additional 383,338 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 50.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

