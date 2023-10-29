Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,243 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APO opened at $80.35 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.