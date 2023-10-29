Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,329,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252,995 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $45,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $22.61 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Articles

