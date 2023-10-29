Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,079,476 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $40,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.