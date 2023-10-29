Jennison Associates LLC Has $48.33 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,432 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $48,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,049,000 after purchasing an additional 344,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mplx by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $35.69 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

