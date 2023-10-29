Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,332 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $42,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

MRVL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

