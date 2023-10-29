Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.30 Million Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172,914 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Energy Recovery worth $42,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $837.12 million, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,419,449. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.