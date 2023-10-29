Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,787 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 6.61% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $46,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

