Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 52,999 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,999 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.53% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $47,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

