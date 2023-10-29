Canso Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE PBY.UN opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.23. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.18 and a 52 week high of C$14.61.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.