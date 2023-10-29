Canso Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
TSE PBY.UN opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.23. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.18 and a 52 week high of C$14.61.
Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
