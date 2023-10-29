Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE BDT opened at C$10.20 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.3545817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDT

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.