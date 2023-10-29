Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Decreases By 30.4%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $0.46 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virios Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.