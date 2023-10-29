Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Decreases By 30.4%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
See Also
