DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.21 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.