Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $22.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.29. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $160.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $390,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.