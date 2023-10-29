VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 44,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.95.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 350,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.
About VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund gains indirect exposure by investing in front-month bitcoin futures contracts. XBTF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.
