ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

ARC stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $72.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

