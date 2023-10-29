ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

ARC stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $72.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

