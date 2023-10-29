Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 258 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $238.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $234.93 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

