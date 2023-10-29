Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,700 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

